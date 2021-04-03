Govt tasked FBR to launch forensic audit of sugar companies: Shahzad Akbar

Muhammad Asad

ISLAMABAD: The government tasked the Federal Bureau of Revenue (FBR) to launch forensic audit of Sugar Companies in the in the backdrop of Sugar Commission Inquiry Report. It was shared by the SAPM on Interior and Accountability Mirza Shahzad Akbar during a news conference in Islamabad on Saturday.

Mirza Shahzad Akbar vowed to take strict actions against those involved in Sugar Scam on the recommendations of the Sugar Commission Report. He said that three FIRs were registered on the findings of the Sugar Commission Report. He reemphasized the government resolve to serve justice and transparent accountability of the culprits and their sympathizers.

While talking about recent price hike conspiracy and money laundering scam, Mirza Shahzad informed the media that there were reports that the sugar prices would be increased during the month of Ramadan, government has taken action against those who were involved in the artificial price hike of sugar. He further said that government had fixed the ex-mill price of sugar at Rs. 80 per kilo in Punjab province to control the artificial price hike in coming days.

He informed the media men that the government has enforced the Punjab Prevention Speculation in Essential Commodities Ordinance 2021 to control the price hike in the province. According to Mirza Shahzad Akbar, FBR found out the embezzlement of taxes in sugar industry worth Rs. 400 billion during last five years and has taken action against the sugar embezzlements in Punjab and Sindh.