Govt to accept phase-wise resignation of PTI MNAs

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The PML-N-led federal government has agreed to issue phase-wise approval of resignations tendered by PTI MNAs, sources said.

According to details, the ruling coalition has formulated a strategy on the issue of the resignation of the PTI MNAs.

The government coalition has agreed to accept phase-wise resignations of the PTI lawmakers.

Sources said that formal action is likely to be taken on the issue of resignations from June 6 and attempts are underway to convince 25 to 30 PTI MNAs to take back their resignations.

Sources said that three PTI members former federal ministers including Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Fawad Chaudhry and Shireen Mazari had announced their resignations on the floor of the National Assembly, therefore, their resignations will be accepted.

According to sources, the record of speeches of more members is being checked by the assembly staff.

Sources said that the members whose speech record is being checked include former speaker NA Asad Qaiser,

former deputy speaker NA Qasim Suri and Asad Umar.

Sources said that in the first phase, resignations of 3 to 6 or 10 members are likely to be sent to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).