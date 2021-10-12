Govt to adopt constitutional, legal procedure on DG’s ISI appointment: Fawad says

ISLAMABAD (APP): Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Tuesday said the federal government would adopt legal and the constitutional procedure over the appointment of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Director General (DG).

The Prime Minister had the authority to appoint ISI, DG and had a detailed meeting with Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa in that regard, he told media persons in a post Cabinet briefing.

He categorically said that there would be no step taken either from the Prime Minister office or the military setup to damage the repute of one another.

Both the leaders enjoyed good and close cooperation with each other and the final decision would be taken with mutual consensus, he added.

The minister said there was close liaison between Pakistan’s military and political leadership and relationships were ideal.

He said that the cabinet made a land mark decision for approval of online power of attorney for overseas Pakistanis as this government had feelings for the problems faces by them in that regard.

Fawad said that in the past, no government ever bothered to resolve the problems of expatriates but the present government had attached special priority to settle their issues.

It was the PTI government which took steps for repatriation of hundreds of Pakistani prisoners languishing in foreign jails in petty crimes, he added.

The minister said that another important development was that the cabinet was given presentation for setting up a new unit in Islamabad police for mob handling.

This unit would be well trained and equipped with latest technology including drones and cameras to ensure that the residents of the capital were protected from such riots and they do not face inconvenience of road closures every now and then, he added.

He said that Supreme Court had imposed ban on protests at D-Chowk but still a handful people block the road there whenever they like. The new unit would be a very good initiative to protect the capital from protesters, he added.

Fawad said the Cabinet had decided to include the traders coming from Afghanistan to Pakistan in visa list as the volume of goods being traded between the two countries had increased manifold.

The government, he said was keen to encourage the legal entry of Afghan people coming to Pakistan by bringing ease in visa regime to the convenience of the Afghan nationals.