Govt to announce lower electricity tariffs soon: Aurangzeb

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb has said the government plans to soon make an announcement to lower electricity tariffs.

In an interview with Bloomberg on the sidelines of Boao Forum in China, he said the government is currently putting together a budget that broadens the tax base by including sectors such as real estate, retail and agriculture.

Muhammad Aurangzeb said Pakistan plans to launch its first Chinese Yuan denominated bond in the range of two hundred to two hundred and fifty million dollars to fund climate related projects. He said it is important for the country to diversify its funding bases beyond the US, Europe and Islamic sukuks.