Govt to announce special incentives for overseas Pakistanis: PM

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has said the government is working on policy to announce special incentives for overseas Pakistanis, who send remittances through legal channels.

He was addressing the launching ceremony of Delivery of Home Remittances Scheme by Overseas Pakistanis through Pakistan Post in Islamabad on Tuesday.

The Prime Minister said now families of overseas Pakistanis will be able to get remittances through a network of five hundred designated post offices across the country.

He said despite economic difficulties, we have achieved economic stability and now country is heading towards growth and development with special focus on job creation and poverty alleviation.

Imran Khan said overseas Pakistanis are a precious asset for the country and they played a vital role in the development of their homeland.

He appreciated Minister for Postal Services Murad Saeed and his team for revamping the Pakistan Post and turning its income to next level.

Earlier, speaking on the occasion, Murad Saeed said Pakistan Post has the largest network in the country. He said foreign remittances initiative is just the beginning and now Pakistan Post will be offering country’s biggest banking network titled Pakistan Post Bank next year.

He said network of Pakistan Post will be enhanced from existing twelve to twenty-seven thousand locations next year.