Govt to assist flood victims: Muqam

Shafi Ullah

MINGORA: Adviser to the Prime Minister for Political and Public Affairs and National Heritage, Engr Amir Muqam here Thursday said the federal government would utalization all available resources for help and assistance of floods victims of the country including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

He said report of damages of the recent torrential rains and floods has been sought. Talking to media persons after visiting the flood affected areas and meeting with flood victims here, Amir Muqam said a comprehensive report about flood devastations would be submitted to the Prime Minister today.

The federal government would provide every possible support and assistance to flood victims of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and would continue efforts till rehabilitation of the last affected person. He said full support to flood victims of Swat would be provided. Muqam said the affected people of KP would not be left alone in this hour of need.

Every possible resources would be provided for protection of life and properties of people, he added. “No politics on rehabilitation of floods victims would be made and practical work were being done,” he added. Amir Muqam who is also the President of Pakistan Muslim League-N Khyber Pakthunkhwa said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had already announced a huge relief package worth Rs37.2 billion for help and assistance of flood victims of the country including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said over nine million people including flood victims of KP would benefit from the Prime Minister’s flood relief package. Besides Rs5lakh for reconstruction of each destroyed house, Rs one million was being provided to heirs of each deceased of the floods and torrential rains.

Despite pressing official engagements, he said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had visited flood-hit-DI Khan and Tank districts where he inspected relief operations. He reiterated his government’s strong resolve and determination to continue efforts till rehabilitation of the last affectee. Rs five billion were immediately released to NDMA for the rescue and relief operations in flood affected areas. Scores of truck load relief goods were provided by NDMA to flood victims of KP including D I Khan and Tank districts.