Govt to begin anti-encroachment operations on Karachi’s nullahs today

F.P. Report

KARACHI: The government will begin an operation against commercial encroachments along the Gujjar nullah on Wednesday, a week after record-breaking torrential rains triggered urban flooding in the city.

Karachi Municipal Corporation (KMC) director encroachment spoke to local news channel, saying that the operations will begin at 8am at three locations in the city. He said that two anti-encroachment operations were being conducted in the area between Cafe Pyala to Teen Hatti and one at a nullah in New Karachi.

However, the operation did not start as KMC, police and Rangers teams waited for heavy machinery to arrive in the area for the activity to begin.

K-Electric and Sui Gas teams arrived near Cafe Pyala before the operation began. Authorities will remove commercial encroachments, such as cattle markets and parking spots alongside the Gujjar nullah to ensure the drain does not get clogged again.

A protest by residents of Liaquatabad FC area began earlier when the deputy commissioner central urged residents to vacate their homes by 7am for the operation.

Protesters had blocked roads, affecting traffic between Nazimabad and Liaquatabad. However, they ended their protest when police and Sindh government officials reassured them that the operation was being conducted against commercial encroachments and not residential ones.

The Muttahida Quami Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) said that it had been decided by the Centre and provincial government that residents of the areas will be provided homes before their encroachments were razed to the ground.

The Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) also demanded the government provide money or other accommodation to the people living in encroachments before clearing the encroachments.

Murtaza Wahab clarified, however, that the operation was being conducted against commercial encroachments only.