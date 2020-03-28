Govt to bring back Pakistanis stranded in different countries: Zulfiqar Bukhari

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on overseas Pakistanis Zulfiqar Hussain Bukhari has said that the government is taking measures to bring back Pakistanis stranded in different countries owing to the suspension of international flight operation.

Talking to journalists, Zulfiqar Bukhari said that Pakistanis stuck at Bangkok airport will be repatriated in the first phase.

He maintained that time has proved that their decision about Pakistani students in China was right. The minister further said that he will sue Khawaja Asif over false accusation. Bukhari said that the opponent criticize him due to his closeness with the prime minister.

Earlier in the day, the federal government had decided to bring back Pakistanis stranded at Bangkok airport through a special flight of the national flag-carrier.

Ministry for Overseas Pakistanis had announced that the stranded Pakistanis will be brought back through a special flight of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA).

Zulfiqar Bukhari had said in a statement that the government was providing maximum assistance to the Pakistanis stuck in foreign countries and keeping a close eye on such issues.