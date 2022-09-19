Govt to conduct elections post relief, rehabilitation works: Nayyar Bukhari

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Senior leader of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari on Monday said that coalition government would conduct general elections only after the relief and rehabilitation works being carried out in flood-torn areas were completed. The heavy rains and floods had played havoc in many parts of this country, he said while talking to a news channel.

The rains and floods had damaged essential crops and other infrastructure in different districts of Pakistan, he added.

The government, he said was utilizing all available resources to address the issues of flood victims.

Commenting on the agitation call given by Imran Khan, he said the government to take action if anyone found involved in creating law and order situation. To a question about confidence of friendly countries in Pakistan, PPP leaders said that all friendly countries had expressed full confidence in the leadership of the government.

Saudi Arabia, he said, had provided relief to Pakistan and rolled-over the deposits, scheduled to be matured by December, to the next year.

To an another question about role of coalition government in resolving issues of the masses, the PPP leader said the coalition parties were well aware of the problems being faced by the people. He said all out efforts were being made to resolve the genuine issues of the people. (APP)