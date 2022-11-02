Govt to empower FIA

ISLAMABAD (INP): The government has decided to give more powers to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for action against hate and seditious material on social media, it has been learnt on Wednesday.

To give more powers to the investigation agency, the Parliament will approve an amendment to the FIA Act. The federal cabinet has given approval to amend the FIA Act. After the approval of the proposed amendment, the FIA will be empowered to take action against the uploading of hate material on social media.

There is a lot of fake news and seditious content on social media which can lead to sedition among the officials of the state institutions, said a summary seeking amendment to the FIA Act. False news can turn groups and communities against each other, it added.

Section 505 of the Pakistan Penal Code should be included in the FIA Act, it demanded. After the amendment, the FIA will also have the authority to act against any kind of fake news and rumor on social media, it stated.

Previously, this authority was only with the police, it pointed out. After the approval of the Parliament, the punishment under this law can be imprisonment up to seven years.

