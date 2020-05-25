Govt to evaluate results of ease in lockdown after Eid: Dr Zafar

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant on Health Dr Zafar Mirza has warned against taking Covid-19 lightly, as the cases and deaths could increase in the country in the coming days.

In a media briefing, he said the government will evaluate the prevailing situation immediately after Eid and can review its decision of relaxation in lockdown if the situation gets worse.

The Special Assistant said lockdown was relaxed in the country in view of Eid festival but it seems people are under the wrong impression that prevalence of disease is reducing.

He said it is being observed that movement and interaction of people has increased during Eid holidays and SOPs are not being properly followed, which could lead to disastrous situation.

The SAPM said social distancing and other precautionary measures are key to stop spread of this killer disease.

Dr Zafar Mirza said this Eid has been dedicated to frontline health workers who are selflessly fighting this disease.

Referring to number of coronavirus cases worldwide, he said so far 5.5 million people in the world have been affected by coronavirus and 347,000 lost their lives.

He said testing rate is increasing in Pakistan and till yesterday 483,000 tests had been made.

Dr Zafar said number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in the country is 56,349 while recovery rate is 38 percent.

He said during the last 24 hours, 4,365 people have been admitted to hospitals for coronavirus, of which 112 are on ventilators.

Dr Zafar Mirza said 1,157 people lost their lives in this disease so far, of which 24 died during the last 24 hours alone.

Special Assistant on Health again appealed the people to strictly observe SOPs including avoiding close contact, maintaining social distancing, wearing face masks, frequent washing of hands with soap or sanitizer and other directions given by the government from time to time.