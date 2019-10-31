Govt to facilitate businessmen: PM

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has said government will facilitate the businessmen in wealth creation for overall improvement of economy.

Addressing an exhibition on business reforms in Islamabad on Thursday, he said more wealth creation leads to more share in the form of taxes that ultimately plays a role in development of the economy. He said industrialization is pivotal for changing the economic lot of the country.

Imran Khan said with higher revenue collected from taxes, the government can launch projects on poverty eradication and social welfare. The Prime Minister said despite having a narrow fiscal space, the incumbent government launched a large social welfare program titled Ehsaas, under which various projects are being launched for poverty alleviation and welfare of public.

Terming youth of the country as a great asset, the Prime Minister said programmes have been launched the harness the potential of this important segment of population for growth of economy. He said similar efforts are afoot to bring the women in mainstream.

The Prime Minister said we cannot invite investment unless foreign investors have trust on governance and justice system in the country.

He said Pakistan was among the fasted developing nations in 1960s due to efficient bureaucracy and governance. However, our society declined over the subsequent years due to corruption, bad governance and weakening of institutions.

Meanwhile, chairing a meeting, Prime Minister said promoting industry and facilitating opportunities for wealth creation are among the top priorities of the incumbent government.

The meeting reviewed the steps taken for promotion of industry in the country, especially the tariff rates on imports, impact of existing tariff on industry and exports and to further improve the tariff system.

The Prime Minister said government is committed to provide all out facilities to business community.

Welcoming the proposals regarding tariff system, Imran Khan said these measures will not only remove problems faced by business community by facilitating them, but also provide traders a conducive environment so that Pakistani products are better able to compete in the region and enhance their share in international market.

Chairing another meeting in Islamabad today on measures taken to control the prices of essential items and inflation, Prime Minister directed to keep a constant check on prices of wheat and flour in the country and improve coordination with provinces.

The Prime Minister said comprehensive planning should be done to keep the prices of essential items in check and special attention be paid to implement all required administrative actions. Imran Khan said difference in wholesale and retail prices of essential items indicate profiteering and hoarding which can be curtailed by effective actions at the administrative level.

The Prime Minister while referring to Axle Load policy said its implementation has been deferred for a year at the demand of trading community in order to provide relief to them as well as controlling the prices of edible items. He directed the Advisor on Commerce to ensure that fruits of this decision reach the public.

Earlier, the Prime Minister was given a detailed briefing on steps taken to control the prices of wheat and flour in the country and their impact.

The meeting expressed satisfaction on the release of 650,000 tons wheat from PASSCO reserves by ECC and hoped that the step will help control the prices of wheat and flour.

The Prime Minister was apprised that a comprehensive system of information regarding prices of essential items by using modern technology has been implemented in the federal capital and steps are being taken to implement it in other big cities in consultation with provinces.