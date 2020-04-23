Govt to help resolve issues faced by telecom sector

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue, Dr Abdul Hafeez Thursday assured telecom companies of his full support and cooperation for the resolution of the issues faced by the telecom sector.

According to Finance Ministry’s statement, the advisor chaired a high-level meeting to discuss and review issues being faced by the telecom sector.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Industries and Production, Muhammad Hammad Azhar, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistan Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari, Secretary IT & Telecom, Secretary Finance and CEOs of major cellular companies.

The participants discussed various issues being faced by the telecom and cellular companies, the statement added.

On the occasion, Secretary IT & Telecom Shoaib Siddiqui told the participants that a high-level committee had already been constituted to formulate recommendations for the resolution of the issues being faced by the telecom sector and its final recommendations would be completed by April 28, 2020.