Govt to improve business environment in country: Hafeez

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Finance Advisor Dr. Abdul Hafeez Sheikh says the government is aiming to improve the business environment in the country by providing ease of doing business and facilitating businesses by providing them with a level playing field.

He made these comments while holding separate zoom meetings with the office bearers and members of various organizations and business groups in Islamabad today.

The Advisor said all possible measures are being adopted to provide the businesses a road to recovery and a healthy work environment with full support from the government in the form of low taxes and more incentives.

During the meetings, various problems and difficulties faced by the relevant sectors were highlighted by their representatives and different proposals and recommendations, including possible reduction or removal of taxes and duties and payment of outstanding tax refunds to provide sufficient liquidity to the businesses, were discussed.