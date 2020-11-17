Govt to introduce e-voting in general polls, open ballot in Senate: PM says

F.P Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan says the government had decided to introduce electronic voting in the general election and also move a bill in the parliament to amend the current mode of secret ballot in the Senate polls to show of hands. This amendment will ensure fair and transparent polls.

While briefing the media after the meeting with the Electoral Reforms Committee on Tuesday, Prime Minister revealed that, the bill was aimed at discouraging ‘vote selling’ in the upcoming Senate elections.

While revealing more details on the matter Imran Khan mentioned that the constitutional amendment required a two-third majority. It would expose which political party would support or oppose the corrupt practices.

He also underscored that, the move was unprecedented on the part of a sitting government and recalled that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf in 2018 had expelled its 20 lawmakers for selling their votes.

Imran Khan commented that on the matter of electronic voting consultations with the Election Commission were underway to devise a system based on the data provided by the National Database and Registration Authority.

Prime Minister also commented on the issue of transparency during the electoral votes. He remarked that,

The computerized system would also benefit the nine million Pakistanis living abroad to conveniently poll their votes online.

While talking to the media, Prime Minister expressed gratitude to the people of Gilgit Baltistan for reposing confidence in the PTI in the recent election and lauded the big turnout even from far stretched areas regardless of tough weather conditions.

Prime Minister stated that his government stood by its pledge to grant provisional provincial status to the GB to end the sense of deprivation among its people. Every possible step would be taken to bring development in the area, he stated. He added that, the GB people would be kept updated about the steps taken in phases for the establishment of their province.

While commenting on the allegations of rigging the GB polls, Prime Minister dismissed the allegations saying that the need for a spirit among the political parties to accept defeat.

Imran Khan also recalled that the purpose behind PTI’s demand to open four constituencies after the 2013 general election was to set in place a system of transparent and free polls in future.

Peeking into his cricket days, Prime Minister stated that even as the skipper of cricket team he had always campaigned for neutral umpires in the matches.

During his media talk, Prime Minister expressed assurance that with the implementation of electoral reforms, the country would witness a norm among the political parties to have faith in the polling process and accept the results.