Govt to launch new e-passport service on April 28 next year: Rasheed

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed has said an SMS service is being launched to inform people six months prior to the expiry of their passports.

Talking to media here on Thursday, he said the government also plans to launch new e-passport service on April 28 next year.

The Pakistanis aspiring to go to the Middle East will be issued passport for ten years. He said home delivery of passports is being started in Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

The Minister said the process of visa issuance to the Chinese nationals working on CPEC projects will be made further easy.

The Minister said he has directed to shorten the ECL and the blacklist as there are one hundred thousand people on the blacklist.

Only those elements involved in criminal and anti-state activities should be kept in the list.

He has given ultimatum of one week to the people selling smuggled petrol and diesel.

If they do not stop this practice, the ministry will take action against them.

Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed expressed commitment to improve financial position of the Directorate of Immigration and Passport. He said he does not think that the PDM will tender resignations en bloc.