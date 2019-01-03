Govt to make tribal districts most developed areas: CM

F.P. Report

KHAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mehmood Khan has said the merger of Fata with the province is a historical decision and the provincial government is committed to make the tribal districts, the most developed areas of the province.

He was addressing a Jirga of the tribal elders, political and religious leaders here during his visit to Bajaur tribal district on Thursday.

Mehmood said that the steps being taken by the provincial government will help bring positive and pleasant changes in the lives of tribal people.

He said the federal and provincial governments especially Prime Minister Imran Khan is taking keen interest in execution of merger process at the earliest.

The KP Chief Minister said the provincial government has planned to give special attention towards the tribal districts in the development schemes to ensure basic and modern facilities to its residents.

He said that Sehat Insaf Cards, which had already been extended to most districts of the province, will soon be extended to the tribal districts.

About the local government and provincial assembly elections in the tribal districts, Mehmood Khan said the government has planned to hold these elections very soon.

The Chief Minister also attended passing out parade of Bajaur Levies force recruits and appreciated its efforts in war on terrorism.