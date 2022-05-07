Govt to present pro-people, business-friendly budget: Miftah

ISLAMABAD (APP): Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Miftah Ismail said Saturday that the government was aiming at inclusive and sustainable economic growth by presenting a pro-people and business friendly budget for the fiscal year 2022-23.

During a meeting with a delegation of Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) led by its President Irfan Iqbal Shaikh, the minister commended the budgetary suggestions proposed by the chamber members for various sectors of the economy and assured that the suggestions of all stakeholders would be given due regard.

Among others, the meeting was attended by Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and other senior officers.

The minister acknowledged the effective role of FPCCI for acting as a bridge between the government and traders. He shared with delegation that macroeconomic stability was prime concern of the present government.

Therefore, he said, government was strictly committed to ensure financial discipline through effective and farsighted policies for enhancing the overall level of growth in the country.

On the occasion, the President FPCCI congratulated Miftah Ismail on undertaking the new role as Federal Finance Minister and presented various proposals for consideration in the Federal Budget 2022-23.

Multiple measures were suggested by the FPCCI members for bringing in greater efficiency in industrial and agricultural sectors.

They also apprised about some issues related to taxation faced by business community in the country. Further, they requested the finance minister to consider their proposals and address the stated issues.

The FPCCI delegation assured their support and cooperation in enhancing the economic stability in the country.

