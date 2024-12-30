Govt to provide one bulletproof vehicle for each PHC circuit bench: Registrar

Humayun Khan

PESHAWAR: The provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has agreed to provide one bulletproof vehicle for the security of the judges of the Peshawar High Court (PHC) each Circuit bench. The government has also agreed to provide security to the judicial magistrates.

This was claimed by PHC Registrar Barrister Ikhtiyar Khan along with Additional Registrar Admin Mamreez Khan Khalil while addressing a press briefing and added that the High Court and district judiciary have made significant progress in reducing the backlog of cases, despite limited resources.

The High Court and district judiciary disposed of 52,300 cases during the last 10 months, which is more than the number of new cases filed during the same period. They added that the number of pending cases in the district judiciary has decreased from 276,000 to 262,000.

The registrar said that the judiciary is also focusing on Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) to reduce the backlog of cases. He added that the Tank and Waziristan courts will start functioning soon, and the judiciary is working to establish proper system.

He said that the judiciary is committed to providing justice to the people, and despite the challenges, they are working tirelessly to achieve this goal. He added that the Chief Justice of Peshawar High Court, Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim is personally monitoring the progress and has formed a committee to oversee the process.

He said that the committee is working to identify the causes of the backlog of cases and to find solutions to these problems. He added that the judiciary is facing several challenges, including the shortage of judges, the lack of infrastructure, and the security threats. He added that despite these challenges, the judiciary is committed to providing justice to the people.

He said that the judiciary is working to establish a robust and efficient system for the disposal of cases. He added that the judiciary is also working to improve the infrastructure of the courts and to provide better facilities to the litigants. The Registrar of Peshawar High Court said that the judiciary is committed to upholding the rule of law and to providing justice to the people. He added that the judiciary will continue to work tirelessly to achieve this goal, despite the challenges and difficulties.

PHC grants bail to PTI female leader: Justice Kamran Hayat Miankhel of Peshawar High Court (PHJC) has granted protective bail to Nadia Khattak, a female leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) till 10th January. The court has also ordered her to appear before the relevant courts.

During the hearing of the protective bail application, the court was informed that Nadia Khattak is a resident of Nowshera and has cases registered against her in Islamabad and Attock. The applicant wants to appear before the relevant courts, but fears arrest, and therefore, requests protective bail to enable her to appear before the courts. After hearing the arguments, the court granted Nadia Khattak protective bail until January 10th and ordered her to appear before the relevant courts on the scheduled date.