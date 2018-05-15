Govt to release Rs7bln till June 2018 to ensure missing facilities at 2200 schools: Jam Mehtab

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Sindh Minister for Education & Literacy, Jam Mehtab Hussain has said that the provincial government will release seven billion rupees by end of June 2018 (end of current financial year) to ensure missing facilities at more than 2200 schools of the province. He said that provision of free text books to the students is also being ensured.

Talking to media persons in Sindh Assembly building on Tuesday, Jam Mehtab Hussain Dahar said that during the next fiscal year, missing facilities to as many as 4500 would be provided.

He said that establishing private educational board means to create a competitive environment for public sector educational boards.

The Provincial Minister for Education and Literacy said that we were supposed to provide educational opportunities to the children according to the need of modern era.

Replying to a query, Jam Mehtab said that the Sindh Education Department had taken notice of fee hike by certain private schools and Sindh High Court had ordered to submit Rules and Regulations in this regard. “We have completed our home work and soon they will be submitted to the Honourable Court and then whatever the Court orders we shall comply with,” he assured.

He said that for next financial year a huge amount Rs.208 billion have been allocated in education sector and it is a mile stone in the history of Sindh.

The Provincial Minister said that due to measures taken by the Education Department the attendance of the teachers has increased from 30% to 85% and chronic absentees are dealt strictly while the trends of cheating in examination have also been curtailed.

