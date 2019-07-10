Govt to start accountability of foreign tours on public money: Firdous

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information, Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that those who looted public money on foreign tours will be held accountable.

She said that now the time has come for accountability of official foreign tours made by erstwhile leaders on public money.

Awan took to Twitter and told that crores of rupees were given as tip. The nation would not have been suffering from poverty had the looters not done that, she said.

“The former leaders’ foreign tours depict the ‘easy come, easy go’ approach as they behaved like kings. The leaders shamelessly call these luxurious tours as their privileges.