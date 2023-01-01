Govt to table SC bill in joint session on Monday

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The government has decided to summon a joint sitting of parliament on April 10 to table Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure), Bill 2023 limiting the chief justice’s suo motu powers in an individual capacity. The development came after President Arif Alvi returned the SC bill for reconsideration to the parliament as per the provisions of the Article 75 of the Constitution.

If the Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Bill, 2023, is approved by the joint session of parliament with majority, it will be presented to the president again for his assent. If the president does not give his nod to it within 10 days, the approval is deemed to have been given.

The legislation process says, “If the President refers back a bill to Parliament it is considered in a joint session and if passed by majority is deemed to have been passed by both Houses. Sent again to President to give assent in 10 days failing which assent shall be deemed to have been given”. (INP)