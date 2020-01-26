Govt to withdraw amendments in CPC on Jan 27: AG KP

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Advocate General (AG) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Shumail Ahmad Butt said Saturday that the government would withdraw amendments on January, 27 which had been made in Narcotics Act and Civil Procedure (CPC).

The AG KP added that provincial cabinet had already suspended the amendments made in CPC and Narcotics act.

He claimed that provincial government had suspended amended made in CPC and Narcotics act for three months and new amendments would be made with consensus of lawyer’s community.

AG Shumail Ahmad Butt claimed that newly elected Chairman Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bar Council (KPBC) and vice chairman are hopeful for ending of lawyer’s strike.

The AG KP added that Peshawar High Court (PHC) has been facing shortage of judges that why courts are over-burdened.

AG Shumail Butt claimed that after merger of tribal region into KP burden has increased on PHC.

The AG KP is hopeful that competent authorities are committed to overcome shortage of judges both at trial court and apex court.

He added that Federal and Provincial governments are committed to uplift tribal region and establish courts at local level.

The AG KP claimed that tribesmen have trust on judiciary which is clear from the institution of cases in less than two years.

He added that government had established plan for uplift and delivery of judicial services to tribesmen.