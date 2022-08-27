Govt trying to sideline PTI: Imran

F.P. Report

JHELUM: The PTI Chief Imran Khan, addressing PTI public gathering in Jehlum, said that he would help the flood-affected people but would not stop his campaign for real independence.

The PTI Chief announced organizing a telethon on Monday to collect donations for the flood-affected people of the country. Sania Nishtar would head the relief and rescue fund collected via the telethon, he added.

Addressing the participants in Jehlum the PTI Chief said that we are in a test right now, and he is hopeful that we would pass this test. Overseas Pakistanis have always stepped up, may it be the floods of 2010 or the Kashmir earthquake in 2005, he added.

He said that we will have to construct more dams to save the country from such floods. The PTI government started the construction of 10 dams, that will soon be operational. Dams would turn this calamity into a blessing, he added.

He added that his opponents are campaigning on media that he should not be doing public gatherings amid floods and heavy rainfall, but it’s not a political campaign for him but a struggle for real independence.

They would help flood-affected people but would keep fighting the opponents no matter what, he added. He added that Pakistan was way ahead of India and Bangladesh in terms of progress but then these two corrupt families took over and destroyed our country. Pakistan was burdened with foreign loans in 2018, half of whatever tax they collected went into paying interest on the loans.

He added that they urged to IMF for some relief when COVID-19 hit, Miftah should talk to IMF and ask for relief amid floods and rainfall destruction. Miftah is demanding provinces to pay a budget surplus for tribal districts, how would provinces do it in floods? he questioned.

The PTI Chief said that he only talked about legal action against people responsible for illegal actions over PTI workers and leaders and he was charged with terrorism. They are trying to sideline the country’s biggest political party via a conspiracy, he added.

The PTI Chief pointed out that the government has illegally suspended ARY News transmission because they voice PTI’s narrative. Journalists have been arrested and forced to leave the country due to their fascism. He added that the inflation rate in their time was 16%, which has jumped over 40% in the last 4 months.