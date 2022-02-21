Govt urged to frame ‘business-friendly’ policies to boost up businesses, trade, and exports

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Traders associated with the Pharma sector and export sector voiced concern over proposed changes in drugs law, collection of professional tax, unnecessary actions by departments concerned and non-seriousness toward resolution of other long-standing issues and demands. They urged the government to frame business-friendly policies to give a boost to businesses and exports.

These, issues were taken up during a meeting of traders’ community attached with drugs and medicine, meat business, exports-oriented sectors, like gemstones, jewelry in Namak Mandi Peshawar, which was chaired by President Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Hasnain Khurshid Ahmad here at the Chamber’s House on Monday.

Besides, senior vice president of SCCI Imran Khan Mohmand, vice president Javed Akthar, former president and Anjuman e Tajaraan Peshawar Haji Muhammad Afzal, executive members Muhamamd Arshad Siddique, S Minhajuddin, Muhammad Aurangzeb, Pakistan Chemsits and Druggists Association Secretary General Aslam Pervaiz, former chariman All Pakistan Commercial Exporters Association Muhammad Fayyaz, Fazal e Wahid, a large number of traders associated with medicines, beef business and exporters were present during the meeting.

The traders thoroughly discussed matters pertaining to changes in drugs rules, restrictions on relevant examinations for the chemists, hurdles in export, especially delay in visas to exporters, collection of professional tax in Dabgari Garden Market Peshawar, re-auctioning of Auqaf plaza, lack of parking facility and other issues.

Hasnain Khurshid while speaking on the occasion said that traders’ community has played a vital role in economic development of the country.

Therefore, he urged the government to take pragmatic steps to facilitate taxpayers and to avoid unnecessary actions to intact their dignity. He viewed that SCCI is solely a forum of the business community, which had always made vigorous efforts to resolve the community issues.

He assured the participants that the chamber will continue its selfless services and take up traders’ community issues with relevant federal and provincial government departments/ authorities in an efficient manner.

Muhammad Afzal in his remarks reiterated in firm resolve that “no stone will be left unturned” to address the key issues of the traders community through the chamber platform. He added the problems will be taken up with government relevant authorities and stakeholders in an appropriate way.

He informed that the government has planned to equally determine prices of gas and RLNG, saying that the move would be completely unjust with people of the province, wherein natural gas is producing in surplus. He warned the community will soon move to court if government could take such discriminatory step.

Javed Akhtar, Moh Arshad Siddique, Iftikhar Ahmad, Aslam Pervaiz, Muhammad Younas, Zulfiqar Ali Siddique, Fazal e Wahid, Zafarullah Shinwari, S Minhajuddin and other during their address highlighted the issues of traders community and suggested number of recommendations to resolve them amicably.