Govt urged to take notice of fake award ceremonies

ISLAMABAD (INP): United Group of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) on Sunday said the majority of chambers of commerce and trade associations have made award distribution ceremonies a lucrative business.

It said these awards are not given on merit but sold to the highest bidders which should be noticed by the concerned authorities.

In a statement issued here, Chairman of the United Group Habibullah Zahid, Senior Vice Chairman Shahid Zaman Shinwari and Coordinator Ch. Jamil said that the government should take notice of discrimination and malpractices in the name of export awards, achievement awards etc.

They said that ICCI is top hold 3rd Achievement Awards on Sept 3 in which merit is being ignored and awards are being openly sold.

According to the circular of ICCI the price for Platinum Award of Rs2 million, Diamond Award is for Rs1 million while Gold Award is being sold for Rs0.5 million, they informed.

Every participant will also have to pay Rs1.5 lakh which is astonishing, they said, adding that the abuse should be noticed and stopped.

They said that the export awards ceremony organized every year is nothing but deceit as hundreds of businessmen get an award for the best performance in the export sector when Pakistan’s exports are stagnant since years.

Export awards have nothing to do with the merit, it is just a photo session with top government functionaries for which businessmen pay a hefty amount to the organizers.

The business leaders asked the top government functionaries to avoid such money-minting ceremonies which have no motive but to mint money.