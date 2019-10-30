Govt vows to implement IMF led programme

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh says government is focused on implementation of the IMF programme.

He was talking to the IMF Mission team led by Ramirez Rigo Ernesto that called on him on Tuesday.

The Adviser said the containment of current and fiscal deficits and stabilization of exchange rate are indicative of the success of government efforts to put the economy on the long-term growth track.

Ramirez Rigo Ernesto appreciated the positive results being produced by the policies and strategies put in place by the government to remove imbalances in the economy. He said the volatility in the exchange rate has been reduced while successes have been achieved in other areas, especially on the fiscal front, which indicates the government is moving in the right direction.

He said the IMF Mission is looking forward to have a meaningful and productive review by aiming at a forward-looking approach with focus on the adjustments required till March, especially in the power sector and funding from various bilateral and multilateral sources for boosting Pakistan’s foreign exchange.

