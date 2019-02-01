Govt vows to review its new Hajj policy 2019

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Government has pledged to review its Hajj policy 2019 after opposition strongly protested it during Senate session, on Friday.

During the Senate session, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan informed the Upper House of Parliament that the incumbent government is making efforts to provide maximum relief to intending pilgrims in meeting Hajj expenses.

While responding to a call attention notice moved by Senator Mushtaq Ahmed regarding the policy, he said recent hike in Hajj expenses was a result of increased expenditure in Saudi Arabia which is beyond control of Pakistani government.

He said PML-N government deliberately did not increase Hajj expenses in 2017-18 due to election year.

Minister added that seventy percent of Hajj expenditures are incurred in Saudi Arabia and the government of Pakistan cannot control them.

Khan informed the house that buildings rent was increased from 60900 to 94185 rupees. Cost of transportation increased from 9000 to 13104 rupees, food charges from 23000 to 38000 rupees, Madina accommodation from 23200 to 40000, train charges from 7250 to 20000 rupees, Qurbani from 13050 to 19451 rupees while cost of air travel has gone up by 17000 rupees.

The Minister of State said devaluation of Pakistani rupee has also caused surge in Hajj expenses.

Ali Muhammad Khan said compulsory Hajj charges have gone up from 31,813 to 70,000 rupees, expenditure at Mushair from 25,520 to 42,000, luggage charges from 580 to 819 rupees, while arrival snacks presented to pilgrims at airports, express service at airport, and Zamzam charges each increased from 290 to 409 rupees.

The House has now been prorogued due to lack of quorum.