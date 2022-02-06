Govt wants to resolve journalists problems, says Barrister Saif

PESHAWAR (APP): A delegation of Khyber Union of Journalists called on Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Information and Public Relation Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif and discussed in detail matters pertaining to journalists’ welfare.

The Special Assistant for Information expressed these views during a meeting with a delegation of Khyber Union of Journalists at his office. Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif said that the provincial government was taking steps for the welfare of the journalist community. Solving the problems of journalists is the first priority and Chief Minister Mahmood Khan himself is taking interest in it. “I consider myself a representative of journalists,” Barrister Saif said.

Media outlets that provide jobs to more citizens are considering a policy of giving more advertising, he said. The delegation led by Khyber Union President Nasir Hussain included KhUJ General Secretary Imran Yousafzai and senior journalist Asif Nisar. The delegation briefed the Special Assistant on the issues facing the journalists and discussed various suggestions for their solution. The delegation of senior journalists also invited Barrister Saif to attend the swearing-in ceremony of the cabinet formed after the recent election of the Journalists Union.

On this occasion, Barrister Saif said that he considers himself as the representative of the journalists and is aware of the challenges being faced by the journalist community in performing their professional duties and strives to solve them as soon as possible. The Special Information Assistant added that the Information Department is considering a policy of giving more advertisements to those agencies which are providing employment to more citizens and journalists.

He said that he always welcomed the positive and constructive criticism of the journalist community as it improves the performance of the government. He hoped that the media would also create awareness among the citizens about the schemes launched by the government for the welfare of the people.

Barrister Saif visit Provincial Ombudsman Secretariat: Special Assistant on Information and Public Relation Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif Sunday visited Provincial Ombudsman for Harassment Secretariat Peshawar and met with Provincial Ombudsman Rahshanda Naz. Provincial Ombudsman Rakhshanda Naz has briefed the Special Assistant of the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Information on the performance of the organization and the challenges it is faced while dealing with the cases of women harassment in their workplaces. She informed that all institutions have been directed to form committees to investigate incidents of harassment of women and fines have been imposed on institutions that do not take action and do not investigate incidents of harassment.

She said that under the Women’s Rights to Property Act, widows evicted from property have been given these legitimate rights.

The role of the Provincial Ombudsman’s Office is important in preventing incidents of harassment of women, Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif said after the briefing.

He said the women of the ombudsman’s office are welcome to assist in the ongoing cases in other provinces. Establishment of separate desks for women of integrated districts will immediately address their grievances, the Special Assistant said.

He said, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has delegated the power to redress grievances through provincial ombudsman under the Enforcement of Women’s Rights to Property. All issues facing the Provincial Ombudsman Secretariat will be resolved, Saif assured. Ombudsman offices are being set up in integrated districts and remote areas to facilitate people without any political affiliation, he concluded.