Govt warned to move court against non-provision of gas tariff relief

F.P Report

PESHAWAR: Office bearers and owners of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Associations in Khyber Pakhtunknhwa here on Tuesday threatened they will move court after Eid ul Fitr if the government could not announce a special gas tariff relief package for corona lockdown –hit CNG sector forthwith.

Addressing a joint news conference President Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Engineer Maqsood Anwar Pervaiz along with Chairman of All Pakistan CNG Association, Fazal Muqeem Khan and Chairman Real CNG Association Hammad Khan and other office bearers here at the chamber on Tuesday said government is using delaying tactics in provision of relief to coronavirus hit CNG sector, which completely unjust, was unbearable and unacceptable to them.

They said CNG is the only sector, which environment friendly and helpful in eradication of environmental pollution, besides more than 0.5million employees and their families were associated with this important sector.

Despite the fact the CNG is completely neglected due to which people are being faced with several financial crisis attached with the sector, they added.

The participants said the government apathy toward CNG sector, which is a prime source of employment for large number of people highly regrettable and deplorable. They added that the investment worth millions of rupees in CNG sector will go into waste, if the government could not change its policy toward this sector.

They furthermore maintained owing to prolonged lockdown, the business and commercial activities are adversely affected whereas CNG sector also badly hit by corona lockdown, especially a visible disparity of prices between CNG and petrol was emerged after gradual decreasing in oil rates globally as well as local market in Pakistan because the issue of CNG sector survival is arised.

Maqsood Pervaiz urged the government to announce a special gas tariff relief package for corona lockdown hit CNG sector while keeping in view prevailing circumstances.

SCCI chief demanded the natural gas tariff for CNG sector, which is being charged Rs1283 per MMBUTU, should be reduced at Rs700 per MMBUTU (special gas tariff) for CNG sector in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, resulting good parity will be maintained between CNG and petrol. He furthermore asked to charge sale tax on cost of gas only @ 17 percent, while seeking 4 percent income tax exemption as well.

The chamber president called to charge electricity tariff on general industrial tariff. He also demanded to allow payment of upcoming month gas bill of May, June and July in next 12 months equal installments in order to rescue the CNG industry in wake of coronavirus pandemic.

Maqsood Pervaiz said the special relief financial package will not only prevent the CNG industry from further declining or closure but it will also maintain parity between CNG and petrol.

Fazal Muqeem Khan and Hammad Khan also spoke on the occasion and demanded of the government to announce special gas relief package and fulfillment of all their genuine demands, if not do so, they will move the court after Eid ul Fitr to get relief for corona lockdown hit CNG sector.