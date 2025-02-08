Govt Warns PTI Against Disruptive Protests Amid Champions Trophy Preparations

SIALKOT (February 9, 2025): Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has cautioned that the government will not tolerate any attempts by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to create unrest similar to the events of May 9 or November 26.

Addressing a press conference at his residence in Sialkot Cantt on Saturday, Asif accused PTI of planning protests to tarnish Pakistan’s image internationally. He alleged that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government was misusing public funds to support PTI’s upcoming rally, forcing government employees to participate and diverting official resources.

“The KP government is spending millions on this rally, deploying state machinery and employees to ensure its success,” he claimed, adding that PTI had a history of staging protests at key moments to undermine the country’s reputation.

He pointed out that the opposition party was planning demonstrations on February 18 and 19—dates that coincide with Pakistan hosting the Champions Trophy. “While other provinces remain peaceful, PTI chooses to stage violent protests, creating instability when Pakistan is set to host a major international event,” he said.

Asif further criticized PTI’s inconsistent approach to negotiations, stating that the party had never been serious about dialogue and only resorted to political agitation. He insisted that the state would not tolerate any group inciting chaos.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister’s Adviser on Legal Affairs Barrister Aqeel Malik also condemned PTI’s stance, accusing it of refusing meaningful dialogue and prioritizing disorder over constructive engagement.

He credited the PML-N government for stabilizing Pakistan’s economy, increasing foreign reserves, and improving GDP, while urging the opposition to contribute positively instead of resorting to political confrontation.

The government has made it clear that any attempt to disrupt national stability will be dealt with firmly.

Source: Dawn News