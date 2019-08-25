Govt was aware of Modi’s Kasmir move, accuses Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazal (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman has accused that PTI government was aware of what is going to happen in Kashmir. He said government did not handle the situation well.

Addressing a press conference, he said his party stands with people of Kashmir in their struggle against Indian Occupation. He said government’s negligence on Kashmir issue would be made a part of protest movement.

He said people of Kashmir are facing grave situation where human rights are being violated but UN is silent on the issue. He said UN must clear its position on the issue.

He urged Madaris organizations to end dialogue with government. He said economic condition of the country is very bad and poor are living a miserable life.

He said Foreign Office is busy cajoling the big powers and Kashmir will be sold under this government.