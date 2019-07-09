Govt will be responsible if anything happens to Nawaz: Shehbaz Sharif

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Opposition Leader in National Assembly (NA) Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday has said that PTI led government and Prime Minister Imran Khan will be responsible if anything happens to former premier Nawaz Sharif at Kot Lakhpat Jail, on Tuesday.

While talking to media, Shehbaz Sharif said that PM Imran Khan will soon be held accountable for all his revengeful actions PML-N leadership.

He also recorded his protest against disallowing homemade food for former premier Nawaz Sharif and said that it’s a level of inhumanity which the government is showing.

Earlier, Shehbaz Sharif expressed that Nawaz Sharif is a heart patient and needs homemade food to control his health and diet whereas government is doing injustice by depriving him of it.

On the other hand, Maryam Nawaz had also threatened to go on hunger strike if Sharif will not be allowed homemade food. She claimed that the incarcerated former premier has refused to eat jail-food.

She went on to say that she would approach the court if the government didn’t withdraw ban on homemade food.

“If I don’t get help from the court, then I will stage a sit-in outside Kot Lakhpat jail and would even go on a hunger strike,” she concluded.