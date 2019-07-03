Govt will be responsible if something happens to Rana Sanaullah: Marriyum Aurangzeb

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Marriyum Aurangzeb has said that government will be responsible if something unwanted happens to Rana Sanaullah.

While talking to media on Wednesday, former minister criticized Prime Minister Imran Khan for continuing to target the opposition leaders.

She added that Prime Minister Imran Khan is playing with PML-N Punjab President Rana Sanaullah’s life.

Marriyum maintained that Rana Sanaullah is heart and diabetic patient, and food and medicines are not being provided to him in jail.

The PML-N spokesperson affirmed that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is doing politics of revenge and warned the premier not to take such steps that he may have to regret in future.

Rana Sanaullah is being mentally tortured in jail and Imran Khan is scared of him, Marriyum Aurangzeb added.

It is worth mentioning here that an Anti-Narcotics Court had on Tuesday sent Rana Sanaullah to Camp Jail, Lahore on a 14-day judicial remand after the PML-N leader was arrested by the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) with over 21 kilograms of drugs.