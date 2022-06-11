Govt will be sent packing in a month and half after budget: Imran Khan

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan has said that powerful circles seem to be disturbed by the ongoing political and economic crisis and the government will be sent packing in a month and a half after the budget.

During a meeting with anchor persons and senior journalists in Bani Gala, Imran Khan said that strong leadership is needed to face the current situation in the country and the strong leadership can only emerge through transparent elections.

He said that the IMF will not accept the current budget in any case, adding that at present, the IMF and other countries are not providing assistance to Pakistan.

“The international organizations are also convinced of the incompetence of the present government,” he said and added the IMF and other countries believe that the people are not with this government.

He said that no one should think that the long march is over. “I will visit Islamabad in the coming days, adding that we have brought a large number of people on the streets.”

The former PM further main that along with the Election Commission, other important appointments are also being made and large scale transfers are also taking place in the Punjab Police. The sole purpose of key appointments and transfers is to prepare rig election. “We know the issues and are fully prepared to compete.”

The PTI chairman further added that it seems that the powerful circles have been disturbed by the ongoing political and economic crisis and after the budget, it seems that the government will be sent packing in a month and half. The only way out of the current political turmoil is through general elections, he added.