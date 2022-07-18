Govt will complete term next year, not go for early elections: Abbasi

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has claimed that the incumbent coalition government will not opt for early elections anytime soon and instead complete their term till August 17, 2023.

Speaking to a private television channel, the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader said the government and its allies were confident of continuing to rule till their term ends.

“The government’s performance is judged during by-elections,” he said.

“After the vote of no confidence, we had to decide whether to form a government or not and all the coalition partners decided to do so.”

Abbasi maintained that PML-N sacrificed their politics just to take tough economic decisions for the welfare of the country.

The first winner of the Punjab by-elections from PP-217 Multan, Makhdoom Zain Qureshi clarified surfacing reports of his chances to be named as the new Punjab chief minister on July 22, saying that “Whatever decision is taken by the party leadership, it will be accepted.”

He, however, highlighted that PML-Q is an ally of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) since the 2018 elections.

“All the options are on the table,” Zain said, adding that any member of the provincial assembly can become the chief minister. “We have a comfortable majority after winning 15 seats in the by-polls and can appoint our own CM.”