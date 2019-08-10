Govt will ensure welfare of journalists, vows CM KP Mahmood

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Saturday said that journalist community is playing a key role for the stability of democracy and government will fulfill all promises made for their welfare.

Addressing the oath taking ceremony of the newly elected cabinet members of the Timergara Press Club on Saturday, he said the government will fulfill all the promises made for the welfare of journalists, as per Radio Pakistan reported.

Mahmood Khan assured construction of media colony besides announcing five million rupees grant for Timergara Press Club.

Earlir, the Chief Minister also inaugurated the newly constructed Deputy Commissioner office in the area.

Inaugurating the Government Women Polytechnic Institute in Timergara, Mahmood Khan stressed the need for provision of vocational trainings to women folk in the province.

The Chief Minister also inaugurated the clean and green Pakistan campaign in the area by planting a sapling in the polytechnic institute.