Govt will not compromise on accountability: Farogh Naseem

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Law Farogh Naseem Thursday said amendments in the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) do not mean that compromise will be made on the accountability process.

The law minister talked to local news channel and maintained that the government wants to eradicate the acts of misuse of authority through NAB reforms. Practice of plea bargain and voluntary return of money should not be ended, he remarked.

Farogh Naseem assured that only those amendments will be made which are beneficial for Pakistan. Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) could not make reforms during their tenures, he added.