Govt will take action against hoarders to stable prices of essential commodities: Dr Firdous

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan on Wednesday has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s actions against hoarders will stable the prices of essential commodities.

In a series of tweets, the special assistant said hoarding is enemy of transparent economy and exploitation of people, and hence cannot be allowed.

She said the PM has sought proposals from the provincial governments to reduce prices of wheat.

Dr Firdous said people of Pakistan had to bear the burden of the previous governments’ decisions regarding electricity and gas.

She said the premier has directed for preparation of a roadmap of reducing prices of petrol, diesel and gas. She said our basic aim is to provide relief to people and redress their grievances.

This is a practical step to save the national economy from losses of billions of rupees. Smuggling of edible items causes increase in prices and problems for people, the special assistant went on to say.