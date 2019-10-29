Govt won’t compromise on corruption cases: PM Imran

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan made it clear today (Oct. 29) that the government is neither a part of any deal nor any compromise will be made on corruption cases.

The prime minister expressed that the government has provided all possible treatment facilities to former premier Nawaz Sharif. Premier Imran also directed his party members not to give statement regarding Nawaz’s health.

According to a private television channel report, Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan complained to the Prime Minister over the attitude of the ministers and said that the government members criticized the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority‘s (PEMRA) decision as if they were in opposition.

SAPM Awan called the criticism on the PEMRA’s decision shameful where Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Fawad Chaudhry, while speaking on the issue said that if decisions are withdrawn then they get subjected to shame.

Meanwhile, according to sources, the Azadi March was also discussed in the cabinet meeting. PM Imran Khan made it clear to the cabinet that government will not settle on graft references.

PM Imran was briefed at the meeting that the committee is monitoring the Azadi March on daily basis. The participants of the march assured to follow the agreement.

Speaking on the occasion, the Prime Minister said that it was a good decision to sign a pact regarding Azadi March. “The negotiating committee is empowered to make decisions related to the JUI-F’s Azadi March”, he added.

“The protests will not be obstructed if they are peaceful and within the purview of the law”, he asserted adding there will be strict action if the agreement is violated.