Govt working by creating atmosphere of fear: Qamar Zaman Kaira

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) senior leader Qamar Zaman Kaira on Thursday said that government has been creating very difficult situations as they are working by creating an atmosphere of fear.

Talking to media, he expressed that Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Asif Saeed Khosa made very important points and made intentions of the government clear. “At least listen to the CJP, if not opposition,” he added.

He asserted, “I have heard that there will be a reference against the Chief Election Commissioner as a reference was filed against the first judge as well”. He added that such is the attitude that the Chief Justice is also pointing at.

PPP senior leader said that CJP explained that politics and democracy are shrinking due to the policies of the government while pointing at a great danger. “CJP Khosa expressed not to tolerate the violation of constitutional law” he added.

Qamar Zaman Kari went on to say that the government should learn from the past. He added that Pakistan’s accountability system should be transparent and accountability should not be restricted to few opposition parties. “Government made various measures and took u-turn on each one of them,” he added.

On the other hand, he shed light on the cleaning of Karachi. He asserted that Law Minister Farogh Naseem expressed that the federal government should take control of Karachi for this problem. “The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is pursuing a policy of coercion”, he added. “Sindh cases should be shifted to Punjab”.

He said that the impression of the forward block was being presented in Sindh while the order of Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani was not being followed. He added that current government is running in a fascist style by creating an atmosphere of fear as Sindh Assembly is being humiliated ever since the government created a constitutional crisis.