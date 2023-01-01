Govt working on a solarisation initiative: PM

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday said that despite the constraints imposed by domestic and global circumstances, the budget 2023-24 promised to turn things around and has outlined a clear path for the purpose.

The prime minister, in a tweet, said that achieving economic self-sufficiency, remained the overarching goal where the economy was insulated from external turbulence and shocks. He said as the experts were analysing the various facets of budget 2023-24, he considered it important to highlight the special emphasis the government had placed on the growth-inducing sectors in the budget.

He said the measures for the uplifting of information technology, agriculture, solarisation, youth development and other sectors were proposed after thorough deliberations. “They are aimed at incentivizing innovation and entrepreneurship of our talented youth and boosting the productivity of agriculture and attracting investment in the agro-industry.”

At the same time, the prime minister said the government was working on a solarisation initiative to replace the costlier sources of power generation by harnessing the vast solar power. “Affordable energy is key to economic growth and the provision of relief to the people. The procurement of crude oil from Russia is also part of the energy security plan,” the prime minister remarked.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif lauded the Sindh government for the arrangements it had made to deal with the fast-approaching cyclone Biparjoy — which is expected to make landfall on June 15 between Karachi and India’s Gujarat.

Taking to Twitter, the premier appreciated the efforts being made under the leadership of Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah. “I just spoke to CM Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah and discussed the preparations to deal with the cyclone. I commend the Sindh government for the arrangements it has made under the leadership of the Chief Minister,” wrote the premier on the microblogging site. Assuring the federal government’s complete support for the Sindh government, PM Shehbaz said that the province will “overcome this situation with the support of the people”.

Shehbaz, Rohale Asghar discuss political situation: Advisor to the Prime Minister Sheikh Rohale Asghar Monday called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and discussed the current political situation in the country. Rohale Asghar praised the prime minister for his people-friendly measures in the budget 2023-34.