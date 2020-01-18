Govt working on ‘New Hajj Policy’, to be unveiled soon: Minister

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The government is vigorously working on a ‘New Hajj Policy’ that would be unveiled soon.

This was stated by Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Pir Noor-ul-Haq Qadri while addressing oath taking ceremony of the newly elected body of Hajj Organizers Association of Pakistan in Islamabad.

He said the Ministry is facing increasing demand of Hajj quota under government scheme, following the Indonesian model.