Govt working under solid plan to bring stability: Shibli

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Senator Shibli Faraz has said the PTI government was working under solid plan to bring political and economical stability in the country.

Every department was contributing to achieve the country’s milestone and the positive result would be surfaced soon, he said talking to a private news channel.

He said five million houses would be constructed across the country to provide relief to middle and lower class. The present government was working under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and devising strategies and prudent policies to facilitate the masses, he added.

The senator said National Accountability Bureau (NAB) was an independent institution and working with transparency due to which some political parties were protesting against it.

He said many corruption scandals were reported in the previous Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz government, adding that mismanagement were held during last PPP and PML-N regimes.

To a question, Shibli Faraz said the punishment should be given to the perpetrators of Model Town incident, adding that justice should be made with the bereaved families of the incident.

Commenting on behavior of bureaucracy, he said bureaucracy should work under the parameters of law and constitution and obey the orders of the government.

