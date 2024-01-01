Graduation ceremony of Combat Commanders’ course held

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Graduation Ceremony of No 59 Combat Commanders’ Course was held at PAF Airpower Centre of Excellence (ACE). Air Vice Marshal Aurangzeb Ahmed, Deputy Chief of the Air Staff (Operations), was the Chief Guest at the occasion.

Addressing the graduating Officers, the Chief Guest said that in future conflict Air Power would be the decisive factor, therefore, as guardians of the aerial frontiers of the country, every individual of Pakistan Air Force has to prove equal to the task. He also emphasized the strategic goal of ensuring operational agility and readiness.

Deputy Chief of the Air Staff (Operations) highlighted that as per Worthy Chief of the Air Staff’s vision, a transformative rebalancing drive is up and running in PAF which is premised on smart inductions on a fast operationalization cycle.

He reiterated the pivotal role of Combat Commanders in steering Pakistan Air Force towards its goal to becoming a “Next Generation Air Force”. The Chief Guest also appreciated the tremendous efforts of the faculty and expressed his satisfaction that all schools of PAF ACE are working in complete harmony for training the future combat leadership of Pakistan Air Force.

Earlier, the Chief Guest awarded certificates and trophies to the graduating officers who underwent a strenuous and professionally demanding course. Chief of the Air Staff Trophy for overall best performance amongst Combat Pilots was awarded to Squadron Leader Bilal Malik, while Air Officer Commanding Air Defence Trophy for overall best performance amongst Combat Controllers was awarded to Squadron Leader Atta Ullah Shahibzada.