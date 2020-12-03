Graduation Ceremony of PAF Finishing School’s 48th Batch held

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Graduation Ceremony of the 48th batch of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Finishing School was held at the Officers’ Mess, PAF Complex here on Thursday.

President Pakistan Air Force Women Association and Patron-in-Chief of PAF Finishing School Begum Tazeen Mujahid was the chief guest at the occasion, said a PAF press release.

The chief guest awarded certificates to the graduating students.

Begum Tazeen Mujahid congratulated the students on successful completion of their personality development programme.

She also praised the standard of training at the institution and lauded the efforts of the faculty members in grooming the women of our society.

Earlier, Director Finishing School Zeba Shaukat presented a report highlighting the main aspects of the training which were aimed at transforming young girls into useful members of society.

Established in July 1996, PAF Finishing School was the first of its kind in Asia, offering various courses in communication skills, languages, management, art of self-presentation, domestic science, general culture, cuisine, protocol, art, child care, introduction to psychology and spiritual enrichment. The school was an initiative of Pakistan Air Force for the grooming of young girls and the promotion of education in the country.