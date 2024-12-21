Grand Jirga agree on ceasefire in Kurram

F.P. Report

KOHAT: In light of directives issued by Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur, a joint session of Grand Jirga was held that was attended elders of both sides of the Kurram district.

The jirga was chaired by Commissioner Kohat Division Syed Motasim Billah Shah on Friday and attended by DIG Kohat, Sher Akbar Khan. The members of the Grand Jirga hold individual as well as collective settings with both the sides and after long deliberations agreed on ceasefire in Kurram district for an indefinite period.

Both the sides agreed that solution of any problem through fighting is impossible and for a permanent and durable solution of this decades long-standing problem time would be required. It was pledged that for the sake of bright future of their new generation and peace of the region persistent efforts would be made to reach peace agreement. Commissioner Kohat assured that the government would fulfill its responsibilities for establishment of lasting peace and to ensure implementation of government’s writ.

Meanwhile, KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur hailed the peace efforts of the grand jirga and met the members of the body, said adviser to KP Chief Minister on Information Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif quoting the provincial chief executive.

“Over 100 people from both sides attended the jirga,” he said, adding that it was decided that firing posts would be vacated until the final decision of the jirga. Taking credit of the development, Barrister Saif said: “Peace has been restored in the region due to the sincere efforts of the CM.”

It is pertinent to mention here that a ceasefire was reached on November 24 between the warring tribes but it could not last long as violence gripped the region again.

Later, the rival tribes in the violence-hit district agreed on a ceasefire deal again on December 1 after the deadly clashes. This time, the tribes agreed to a peace deal for indefinite period.

Last week, KP CM Gandapur emphasised the need for establishing peace in the area and ordered authorities to demolish dugouts of rival tribes and seize their weapons. The provincial chief executive had issued the directives during a grand jirga, organised in Kohat district, which was attended by elders of the rival tribes.

He also directed the authorities concerned to take measures for the “immediate resettlement” of homeless victims in Kurram. “People’s loss of life and property should be compensated immediately,” he added. Furthermore, he said, the weapons in the possession of the rival tribes should be immediately seized. “The administration will keep those weapons in its custody until peace is restored,” he had added.

Violence erupted in the district after ambushes on two separate convoys travelling under police escort on November 21. Since then, violence between the feuding communities escalated, with police struggling to maintain the law and order situation. Citizens were facing trouble due to scarcity of different commodities, including food items, medicines and fuel, as Parachinar-Peshawar highway was closed amid skirmishes.