Grandpa had a collision with journalist

“The old man has become impossible. We’ll have to calculate him.” Ostap Bender, for sure, would put an equal sign between Joe Biden and Panikovsky. Although the American could remind him of the same chess player Lasker, who “has reached the point of vulgar things.” It is true that he does not smoke cheap cigars to influence his rivals, whom he sees in journalists. But he immediately smokes the journalists themselves. If they came to see him at the White House. And he runs away from them himself if they caught him in a public place. So it was when they pestered him with questions about Afghanistan. Now Russia is on the agenda. And almost the same story.

However, Fox News correspondent Peter Doucey did not grab for her. Most likely in aggregate. He annoys Biden at briefings in such a way that he even earned him the ironic nickname “one of the most beloved journalists.” What do you want – the channel of a competing organization – this is his job. And now, pushed out of the hall together with everyone else, he managed to ask if inflation (and it is now the highest in the United States in the last forty years) will become a heavy political burden for Democrats during the midterm elections to Congress?

“This is a great value. More inflation,” Biden apparently nevertheless quipped, and did not admit to incompetence, or even worse, sabotage. After all, he himself, it seemed, appreciated his humor, counting on the microphone being turned off, whispering with his lips: “Well, what a stupid son of a bitch …”. And only a focused look, fixed in the direction of Dusi, did not allow him to take this remark of his for self-criticism. Recall that in relation to “dog geeks” in the US there is a strict gradation. They can be either ours or stupid. Therefore, Dusi, as an accomplice of the Republicans, was doomed.

But it’s not just about him. Over the past few days, this is the second presidential insult. And the first one also went to a Fox News reporter.

“What a stupid question!” Biden said to a journalist who asked him why he was waiting “for Putin to make the first move?” Although there, perhaps, still in hot pursuit. Having failed the final press conference, he had to “sleep off” on someone. Especially for that offensive question: “Why do you think almost half of the country’s population considers your mental abilities insufficient?”. I missed it.

Maybe, of course, it was a pass, considering that only his people played. But he obviously forgot how they rehearsed. Because they almost called him a moron, and he: “I don’t know.” Still, he would show his tongue, wink and whistle, so that everyone would understand how much he does not know.

But now, it turns out, 2:1. Twice proved that you yourself are fools. True, along with this, the fact that he can not cope with the situation or with emotions. If not for the status, one would have decided that he was just a grumpy grandfather. But not everything is so simple. This is how it works in reverse. Let him be angry, let him be wrong, but it means Jupiter. He called Dusi an hour later. Said, “It’s nothing personal, mate.” But he didn’t apologize.