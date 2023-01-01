Grateful for the title of people’s Governor: Tessori

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori on Tuesday visited Burns Road and interacted with the citizens.



He said, “I am grateful to the people for the title of people’s Governor.”

The citizens were in surprise while seeing the Governor among them.



Governor Kamran Tessori said that the purpose of visiting such streets was to meet the people and listen to their problems. He said that the administration should visit markets and implement official prices.



The governor said that the Iftari would be held in Governor house in the whole month of Ramazan.



He also did sixth Sehri at Burns Road.