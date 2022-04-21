Gray Fossil Site and Museum looking for summer volunteers

JOHNSON CITY (AP): The Gray Fossil Site and Museum in East Tennessee is looking for help as paleontologists excavate and preserve fossils this summer.

People interested in volunteering can attend a session at the museum from 10 a.m. to noon April 30.

The site was discovered in 2000 and is overseen by the Don Sundquist Center of Excellence in Paleontology at East Tennessee State University. Volunteers help collect, clean and sort thousands of fossils ranging from tiny plant seeds and fish bones to massive rhino and mastodon skeletons, the university said.

Volunteers this year will be able to help in the field as well as inside the lab. Positions start next month.